Rugby World Cup 2019: 'Real' Scotland will emerge in Japan - Finn Russell

Finn Russell has scored 137 points in 46 Scotland caps

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Ireland v Scotland Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Finn Russell believes the "real" Scotland are ready to emerge from their injury-hit Six Nations and take the Rugby World Cup by storm.

Missing numerous key players, Gregor Townsend's side ended the championship fifth in March, with only a single win over bottom side Italy.

But the head coach has a near-full-strength squad available for Sunday's Pool A opener against Ireland.

"We're excited going into the World Cup," fly-half Russell said.

"The Six Nations was up and down. Against Italy the first half was great, then we let in three late tries. We had a good first period against Ireland too but slipped off again. Then the England game [a 38-38 draw at Twickenham, in which Scotland trailed by 31 points] was like that but in reverse.

"What was frustrating was we never really managed to put in an 80-minute performance. In a World Cup against the best teams on the planet you have to put in a 80-minute display every game.

"But it should be the real Scotland we see now. This is the main stage, the World Cup, so if it's not the real Scotland we see then it will be disappointing for all of us."

Russell, 26, was still a relative rookie when he made his World Cup debut in 2015 as Scotland's first-choice pivot.

Now with one of Europe's biggest clubs in Parisians Racing 92, he has matured into one of the most creative play-makers in world rugby, and will be immensely important to Scottish fortunes in Japan.

"Four years ago I'd only been playing international rugby for a year. In fact I'd only been playing professional rugby for 18 months," he added. "So it's slightly different now.

"I like being seen as one of the team leaders. People say it puts a weight on your shoulders but I don't mind it. I'm pretty chilled out - but I'm also happy to say what I think is best for the team.

"People expect that of you when you're one of the more experienced guys and I'm happy to take it on."