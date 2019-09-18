Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to face Ireland
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Ireland v Scotland
|Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Tommy Seymour or Darcy Graham? Greig Laidlaw or Ali Price? Who should Gregor Townsend select for Scotland's Rugby World Cup opener against Ireland?
The Scots begin their campaign in Japan with only flanker Jamie Ritchie sidelined from the 31-strong touring party.
Pick and share your starting XV below.
My Scotland XV
Who would you have picked for Scotland's final Rugby World Cup warm-up Test against Georgia? Pick your team then share it with friends.