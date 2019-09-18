Rugby World Cup 2019: Warren Gatland shocked as Rob Howley sent home
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
|World Cup - Pool D: Wales v Georgia
|Venue: City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City Date: Monday, 23 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST
|Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Wales boss Warren Gatland was "shocked" when backs coach Rob Howley was sent home from the World Cup for an alleged betting breach.
However, he believes the setback will not derail the team in Japan.
Howley's departure came just six days before Wales' opening game against Pool D opponents Georgia.
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips confirmed there would be an investigation.
"You have to deal with adversity at times, and it's how you respond and react to that," said Gatland.
"We were shocked. The Union are dealing with this, and my focus has to be on the next five days in terms of preparing the squad for the first game against Georgia.
"I must say that the players in the last 24 hours have really stepped up and they have been incredibly responsible and resilient, and sometimes that brings teams closer together."
More to follow.
- North relishing new senior Wales role
- Wainwright set to start against Georgia
- 'Jones, Owens and Davies are vital'
Listen again: Sam Warburton's guide to RWC captaincy
Pick your Wales XV to play Georgia
Pick your players from the list below
Can't see this selector? Visit this page: Pick your Wales XV to play Georgia
All pictures via Huw Evans Images.