Sam Skinner: Exeter and Scotland second-row could be out until January

Sam Skinner was helped off during the win over France

Exeter's Scotland forward Sam Skinner could be out until January.

The 24-year-old has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered while playing in Scotland's World Cup warm-up match against France on 27 August.

It had been hoped that Skinner's injury would only rule him out for a month.

"He's had an operation for what was a pretty severe injury," Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport. "He's going to be out for 12 to 16 weeks."

Exeter-born Skinner, who qualifies for Scotland through his father, made his debut against Fiji last November and has gone on to win six caps.

"It's disappointing for him, but he's a young guy who has excelled a lot over the last 12 months and his international future and his Premiership future is still there ahead of him," added Baxter.

"The important thing is to get the treatment of this injury right now so he comes back at 100%."