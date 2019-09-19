Rugby World Cup 2019: Ireland must adapt to conditions - Murphy

Ireland moved to Yokohama from their training base in Chiba on Wednesday

Bad weather conditions will not derail Ireland's plans for their World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday, says skills coach Richie Murphy.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Pool A fixture in Yokohama was set be played amid a ferocious downpour, but the forecast is now predicting much lighter rain.

"We have just got to adapt to the conditions," said Murphy.

"World Cups are all about being adaptable."

"Who plays in the team, what the conditions are or what a referee decides, (they) might have a certain way of interpreting a rule so you have to adapt all the time."

So far this week the weather in Yokohama has shown itself to be extremely unpredictable, with sporadic bouts of torrential rain on Wednesday being replaced by blue skies and sunshine on Thursday.

With three days to go before the two highest-ranked sides in Pool A go head-to-head, the only thing that can be said with certainty is that the match will be played in energy-sapping humidity.

"The weather is changing so it's very hard to know and I suppose we will just have to keep an eye on it over the next couple of days," Murphy said.

"Two days ago it looked like it was going to be the worst rain shower we'll have ever seen and now it's saying it will be dry so we will just have to wait and see."

Ireland moved to Yokohama from their training base in Chiba on Wednesday and will train again on Friday before head coach Joe Schmidt announces his team selection.

'Balls soaked in shampoo and conditioner'

Scottish assistant coach Mike Blair revealed that his side have soaked balls in shampoo and conditioner as part of their build-up in an attempt to ready the players for the potentially slippery conditions on Sunday.

"We have tried a few things during pre-season," said Murphy.

"Since we have been over here we've actually been training in the wet so we haven't had to worry too much about that.

"Your gameplan will adapt, that's what these guys are there for.

"They've got loads of experience playing in all different types of conditions and they will pick the plays and pick the areas of the park that we want to play in based on what happens on that day."

Ireland have won the last two meetings between the sides, with their most recent victory coming at Murrayfield in February.