Rugby World Cup 2019: Ireland must summon Soldier Field spirit - BBC's Jim Neilly

Josh van der Flier celebrates after Ireland's victory over New Zealand at Chicago in November 2016

2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A: Ireland v Scotland Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on Radio Ulster, BBC 5 Live and Radio Scotland MW; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland and the World Cup. It's a tale of disappointment, missed opportunities, and ground not yet broken.

Of course, as well as bringing with it the usual mix of pressure and excitement, this year's quadrennial showpiece in Japan marks the end of Joe Schmidt's six-year spell as Ireland head coach.

It's difficult to overstate the contribution the 54-year-old has made to Irish rugby over the last decade. European and domestic glory with Leinster has been duly backed up by turning Ireland into a force in world rugby, overseeing Grand Slam triumphs and All Blacks scalps.

But Schmidt's only previous World Cup campaign as head coach, in 2015, failed to extinguish the pain that's been synonymous with Ireland's World Cup adventure since it began in 1987.

Crushed by Argentina in the quarter-final, Schmidt's side dream of redemption in the land of the rising sun.

The mission is clear: reach the semi-final for the first time. To do that, however, they will, barring a catastrophe, have to overcome either New Zealand or South Africa in the quarters.

For Jim Neilly, the legendary BBC commentator who has soundtracked Ireland's entire World Cup journey over the last 32 years, it's a case of doing what they know they can do.

"Beating New Zealand or South Africa in the quarter-final will be a huge task," said Neilly.

"To do that, they must play with the intensity they showed when they beat New Zealand in Chicago, and particularly at Lansdowne Road, when they produced probably the best team performance I've seen in 40 years of commentating.

"Their performance that day was absolutely sensational and they'll have to do that out in the World Cup - they'll need everyone fit and everyone functioning."

There is, as ever, a significant deal of pressure on Ireland. While Neilly does not put much stock in Ireland entering the tournament top of the world rankings - for him, reigning world champions New Zealand remain the best - he feels as though Schmidt will come in for heavy criticism if the men in green fail to deliver.

"If Ireland have an appalling World Cup, Schmidt will be castigated. But he very rarely gets it wrong," says the BBC commentator.

"Schmidt is astute and will have done all his preparation. He will have looked at every individual. Some of his selections raised a few eyebrows but he'd been with the players for two months before making those decisions.

"Ireland can't afford to have players like James Ryan or Tadhg Furlong, or Rory Best or Conor Murray out, but if they have everyone fit and displaying the mindset they had last autumn against the All Blacks, I think they might be OK."

'Schmidt knows exactly what he wants'

Neilly admits he was 'taken aback' by Schmidt's decision to omit Devin Toner, one of his most trusted on-field lieutenants, but points to Warren Gatland's bold decision to drop Brian O'Driscoll for a decisive Lions test against Australia in 2013.

"You look at what Devin Toner has contributed in terms of the line-out. He's so big and you're almost guaranteed a line-out ball.

"But in the end, Schmidt knows exactly what he wants and he wants somebody who's maybe a better scrummager, or somebody with more mobility.

"Everyone feels sorry for Toner but everyone felt sorry for Brian O'Driscoll when Warren Gatland dropped him, but the Lions won that Test and the series so the selection was vindicated."

Schmidt has so often delivered under the most intense pressure. Should they negotiate Pool A, he'll almost certainly be required to overcome another almighty challenge. And Neilly, like the rest of Ireland, will be hoping it can be an occasion to replicate the delirium and ecstasy of Soldier Field.