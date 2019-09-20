Rugby World Cup 2019: The lowdown on Scotland's pool opponents

Scotland open their campaign against Ireland in Yokohama

The squad is assembled and the tension is rising as Scotland prepare to open their Rugby World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sunday.

Ireland, Samoa, Russia and hosts Japan stand between Gregor Townsend's side and a quarter-final spot, most likely against New Zealand or South Africa.

But just how big a challenge will each side pose?

BBC Scotland takes a look at Scotland's four pool-stage opponents.

Ireland

World Ranking: 1

Last World Cup: Quarter-finals

Last meeting: Scotland 13-22 Ireland (Murrayfield, February 2019)

A win against Wales in their final warm-up match lifted Joe Schmidt's side above New Zealand to the top of the world rankings, but it's hard to know what shape they are truly in. A brilliant 2018 in which they beat the All Blacks and secured a Grand Slam title gave way to a disappointing Six Nations campaign this year as they were convincingly beaten by England and Wales - and they were thumped 57-15 at Twickenham in their second World Cup warm-up match.

They did recover to beat Wales home and away, but there is a sense that Scotland have the weapons to seriously hurt Ireland. Schmidt also has a number of worrying injury concerns to contend with that Gregor Townsend could look to exploit. Robbie Henshaw, a key cog in a burgeoning midfield partnership with Bundee Aki, is out with a hamstring injury and experienced back-three duo Rob Kearney and Keith Earls could also miss out.

Potential replacements Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway are lethal in attack, but Larmour in particular has at times proved unconvincing under the high ball, particularly compared to the rock-solid Kearney. An astute kicking game that targets this could bear fruit for Scotland, particularly if the rainy conditions forecast for the game in Yokohama come to pass.

However, Ireland have won six of the last seven meetings with Scotland, consistently proving their ability to overpower their Celtic cousins up front and force them into errors and moments of indiscipline. Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Jack Conan are all world-class operators and massive carriers. If Scotland are to win this opening game, the pack must produce their best performance in years.

Samoa

World Ranking: 16

Last World Cup: Group stage

Last meeting: Scotland 44-38 Samoa (Murrayfield, November 2017)

Tim Nanai-Williams is one of Samoa's biggest threats

As the tiny island nation continues to struggle to keep hold of its best players in the professional era, reaching the quarter-finals seems unlikely for Steve Jackson's side. Since beating Germany in a play-off to secure their place at the World Cup in July 2018, Samoa have only registered two victories in seven Tests, against Spain and Tonga. Furthermore, only one of those matches, their last one against Australia, was against a tier-one nation.

All of these results come in the shadow of some off-field issues, including head coach departures and a chronic lack of funding - the squad was only able to travel to the World Cup after the Samoan public raised funds for them.

Despite that gloomy back-drop, you can always count on the pace, power and offloading ability Manu Samoa have in their ranks. They pulled off a rare coup in getting Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa to commit to them despite being eligible to play for both New Zealand and Australia (his brother Allan has 30 caps for the Wallabies and is in their World Cup squad) and back-rows Chris Vui and Jack Lam also had an impressive seasons with Bristol Bears in the English Premiership. Meanwhile, in the back-line, they have explosive Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo and experienced Clermont wing Tim Nanai-Williams to get defences turning.

They are clear outsiders to progress to the last-eight, but a game against Samoa is rarely an easy 80 minutes.

Russia

World Ranking: 20

Last World Cup: (Only appearance in 2011- pool stage)

Last meeting: Never played before

It is perhaps a tad unfair to say the Russians are there to make up the numbers in this pool, but it would be a major shock if they were to emerge from the tournament with a win. Coached by former Wales international and Ospreys boss Lyn Jones, the Bears were thumped 85-15 by Italy in a warm-up match and also lost to Irish province Connacht and English second-tier side Jersey.

Only two of their squad play their club rugby outside Russia, Sale prop Valery Morozov and Grenoble second-row Andrei Ostrikov, while former Northampton wing Vasily Artemyev, who now plays for Krasny Yar, captains the side from full-back. They open the tournament against hosts Japan and will target a first World Cup win.

It's likely Scotland will rest almost all of their front-liners for the match given there's just a four-day turnaround to a potentially do-or-die match with Japan. Defeat is unthinkable.

Japan

World Ranking: 10

Last World Cup: Group stage

Last meeting: Japan 16-21 Scotland (Tokyo, June 2016)

Japan beat South Africa with a last-minute try in 2015 in arguably the biggest World Cup shock ever

Announcing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in world rugby at the World Cup four years ago, the Brave Blossoms will be determined to prove that glorious last-minute 34-32 win over South Africa in Brighton was no flash in the pan. With the keen backing of their own fans everywhere they go, nobody would be stunned if they upset Ireland or Scotland along the way.

Having said that, their record against tier-one nations is not great despite managing to give England a fright at Twickenham last year, leading 15-10 at half-time before eventually conceding 25 unanswered points after the break.

They turned in comfortable victories over the summer against Fiji, Tonga and United States to clinch another Pacific Nations Cup but were eased aside 41-7 by the Springboks in their last warm-up match for the tournament. Head coach Jamie Joseph, a former All Black and Japan international who coached the Highlanders to the Super Rugby title in 2015, has stuck to the nation's traditional game-plan of high-tempo rugby based on precision and speed at the breakdown.

However, Scotland enjoy a fast-paced game and would back themselves to come out on top in an unstructured free-for-all. Watch out for winger Kenki Fukuoka, who, if fit in time to play Scotland, is a lethal finisher with 21 tries in 34 Tests.

It's Scotland's last pool fixture and could end up being a straight shoot-out for a quarter-final place.