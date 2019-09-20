Scarlets rugby: Kruger & Lamb to provide World Cup cover

Juandre Kruger has represented Toulon since 2016

South African international second row Juandre Kruger and fly-half Ryan Lamb have signed for Pro14 side Scarlets on short-term deals.

Scarlets need squad cover with 14 players on duty at the World Cup.

Kruger, capped 17 times by South Africa has signed until the end of November when the 34-year old will join Super Rugby side Bulls.

Lamb, 33, has played for Gloucester, London Irish, Northampton, Leicester, Worcester Warriors and La Rochelle.

"Not only outstanding players with vast experience, Juandre and Ryan are also top men who are driven to learn and give to the environment they are playing in," Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar said.

"That combination makes them the perfect players to complement our squad over the RWC period. We are thrilled to welcome them and their families to the Scarlets."