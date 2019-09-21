Rugby World Cup: Extreme weather warning issued as typhoon approaches Japan

Media playback is not supported on this device Rugby World Cup 2019: England ready for rollercoaster ride - Jones

2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app and live on ITV

Rugby World Cup organisers have issued an extreme weather warning and closed two fanzones on Saturday as a large and powerful typhoon approaches Japan.

The storm is set to hit the island of Hokkaido, but should arrive too late to affect the two matches being played there this weekend - including England v Tonga on Sunday.

"The typhoon could bring high winds and heavy rain," World Rugby said.

"No match disruption is anticipated at this stage," the statement added.

"But we have advised teams of potential disruption to training and team movements as a precautionary measure."

Fanzones in Kumamoto and Fukuoka have also been temporarily closed as a precaution, organisers said, stressing that typhoons "are a normal occurrence in Japan and the vast majority have a minimal impact on daily life".

If a match has to be abandoned during the group stages for whatever reason, it will be awarded as a 0-0 draw.