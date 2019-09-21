Will Wilson: Wasps forward joins Cornish Pirates on loan

Will Wilson has yet to break into Wasps' first team

Cornish Pirates have signed Wasps second-row Will Wilson on loan.

The 22-year-old is the second forward to join this week after Exeter's James McRae and has played for England Sevens and Oxford University's Varsity side.

He has also played for Wasps' 'A' side and spent time at South African side Griquas earlier this summer.

"Will is already someone who can play at the level and will add to the environment," Pirates' forwards coach Alan Paver said.