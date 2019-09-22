Italy 47-22 Namibia: Azzurri open World Cup campaign with victory

Italy fly-half Tommaso Allan scored one try and kicked three conversions

2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Namibia Italy: (21) 47 Tries: Penalty, Allan, Tebaldi, Padovani, Canna, Polledri, Minozzi Cons: Allan 3, Canna 2 Namibia: (7) 22 Tries: Stevens, Greyling, Plato Pens: Loubser Cons: Loubser 2

Italy began their World Cup Pool B campaign with a bonus-point victory over Namibia in changing weather conditions in Osaka.

The Namibian part-timers took an early lead through Damian Stevens before the Azzurri drew level with a penalty try.

Italy then took control with tries from Tommaso Allan and Tito Tebaldi.

Edoardo Padovani, Carlo Canna, Jake Polledri, Matteo Minozzi scored after the break, while JC Greyling and Chad Plato scored consolations for Namibia.

Italy initially struggled in the pouring rain and had to wait until the 25th minute to take the lead, but as the sun emerged in the second half, the Six Nations side turned on the style as they overpowered their opponents.

The only negative for the Azzurri was when Tiziano Pasquiale was stretchered off before the break.

Play was briefly paused while the prop received medical attention for what appeared to be a neck injury.

Italy are next in action against Canada on Thursday, 26 September (08:45 BST), while Namibia face neighbours South Africa on Saturday, 28 September (10:45).

Teams

Italy: Hayward, Bellini, Benvenuti, Morisi, Padovani; Allan, Tebaldi; Quaglio, Bigi, Pasquali, Zanni, Ruzza, Steyn, Mbanda, Parisse.

Replacements: Fabiani, Ferrari, Riccioni, Budd, Polledri, Palazzani, Canna, Minozzi.

Namibia: Tromp, Plato, Newman, De la Harpe, Greyling; Loubser, Stevens; Rademeyer, Van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Van Lill, Uanivi, Kitshoff, Conradie, Venter.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, De Klerk, Theron, Retief, Katjijeko, Walters, Jantjies, Kisting.