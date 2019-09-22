England 35-3 Tonga: Eddie Jones' side battle to opening World Cup win
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga
|England: (18) 35
|Tries: Tuilagi 2, George, Cowan-Dickie Pens: Farrell 3 Cons: Farrell 3
|Tonga: (3)
|Pens: Takulua
England's World Cup campaign got off to a spluttering but winning start as they fought their way past unfancied Tonga.
Two first-half tries from the buccaneering Manu Tuilagi and a second-half rumble from Jamie George off a driving maul opened a gap, Owen Farrell landing three penalties and two conversions.
Replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbed the bonus-point fourth try late on but the expected avalanche of points never materialised.
Tonga had shipped 14 tries to New Zealand earlier this month and had won only one of their last seven coming into this tournament.
But they caused England problems at the breakdown, and coach Eddie Jones will want much more from his side as they look to win the Webb-Ellis trophy for only the second time in their history.
More soon.
- Reaction to England v Tonga
- World Cup tables
- Inside story of England's last four World Cups
- Pick your all-time World Cup XV
- Quiz: Test your World Cup knowledge
Teams
England: Daly, Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May, Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Lawes, Itoje, Curry, Underhill, Vunipola.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Cole, Kruis, Ludlam, Heinz, Slade, Joseph.
Tonga: Halaifonua, Pakalani, Piutau (c), Vuna, Lolohea, Morath, Takulua; Fisiihoi, Sakalia, Tameifuna, Lousi, Fifita, Kalamafoni, Kapeli, Vaipulu.
Replacements: Maile, Talakai, Fia, Faleafa, Manu, Fukofuka, Faiva, Tu'itavake