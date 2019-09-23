Ireland: Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki could face Japan in Rugby World Cup

Peter O'Mahony receives treatment from Ireland medics during the win over Scotland

Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki could be available for selection for Ireland's second World Cup Pool A match against hosts Japan in Shizuoka on Saturday.

Both players suffered head injuries during Sunday's 27-3 win over Scotland.

Ireland say the players have passed phase two of their Head Injury Assessments and will undergo the third phase later on Monday.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton suffered a bang to his thigh but is also expected to be available to face Japan.

The Irish Rugby Football Union have indicated that Sexton, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong were all "removed tactically" during the victory over the Scots, with the latter having "received running repairs on field".

Flanker O'Mahony and centre Aki both had to come off during their side's victory in Yokohama.

"If you pass two and pass three, you don't go into return to play protocols. So nobody's ruled out from the Scotland game," said an IRFU spokesman.

Flanker Josh van der Flier received stitches to a cut over his eye before suffering cramp late in the game but is also reported to be "OK".

Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Joey Carbery, none of whom played any part against the Scots, are fit and will train fully this week.

Robbie Henshaw, who suffered a hamstring injury in training last week, is "running well", his rehabilitation is "accelerating" and will re-join organised training this week.

"We are pretty hopeful on him as well," said Ireland of the 26-year-old Leinster centre.

The Ireland squad move south on Monday to Hamamatsu, where they will be based in the run-up to Saturday's clash with the host nation.