Ireland will embrace frenzy of Japan Rugby World Cup encounter - Cian Healy

Cian Healy says Ireland will embrace the atmosphere generated by facing the tournament hosts

Ireland are ready to embrace the frenzied atmosphere that will accompany their second World Cup match against hosts Japan, says Cian Healy.

Both sides secured bonus-point victories in their opening fixtures, so a win in Shizuoka will leave them well-placed for a quarter-final berth.

On Saturday, the Ecopa Stadium will be a cauldron of noise with Irish voices attempting to make their voices heard over what will be a raucous home support.

"When it gets to it, [we will] just embrace it and enjoy the game," said prop Healy.

"There are a lot of Irish here as well so it should be good craic at the game."

Irish fans easily outnumbered their Scottish counterparts during Sunday's meeting in Yokohama, and their team delivered a performance to cheer about, scoring four tries in a dominant display as they won 27-3.

Two days earlier in the tournament opener, Japan overcame a shaky start to ease past Russia 30-10, displaying the same entertaining brand of rugby that saw them burst into the consciousness of rugby fans around the world four years ago.

Healy was part of the Irish squad that defeated Japan twice on their last visit to the country in 2017.

The first of those matches, a 50-22 Irish victory, was played at the venue that will hosts Saturday's game.

"They play such a high-tempo game, they've got a lot of good ball players and finishers," Healy said.

"It's going to be tough preparation for it, and I'd say we'd be pushed for speed work in training.

"It is something we have been working on anyway but it's definitely something we'll be nailing down to be able to handle that attack of theirs."

Humidity training paying off

In a second half played amid a swirling downpour, Ireland's ball-handling trumped Scotland's as they navigated the tricky conditions with aplomb.

Much of the pre-match build-up focused on the idea that Yokohama was forecasted to be in for torrential rain, however it appears that the biggest struggle for the players was the unfamiliar humidity.

"It just takes your breath in a different way, it's not like playing in the sun or anything like that," reflected Healy.

"The recovery period when there's a break in play, you can get back to regular pretty quick.

"But those extended periods of play do put a lot of pressure on the lungs.

"We have done a lot of extended periods of training so it's in the head, it's not a shock. We've been to that place already."

Ireland left Yokohama on Monday to their base for the week in Iwata, a city within Japan's Shizuoka prefecture.