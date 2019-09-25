Rugby World Cup: Scotland must move on quickly from Ireland defeat - Matt Taylor

Scotland's lack of aggression was exposed in opening defeat to Ireland

Scotland assistant Matt Taylor says the team must move on quickly from the thrashing by Ireland or their World Cup campaign could be ended by Samoa.

The Scots' margin for error in the competition is gone after a miserable opening display in Yokohama.

Defence coach Taylor says the criticism that followed the 27-3 defeat has been "tough to hear", but he has urged the squad to leave it behind.

"If we dwell on that, it seeps into Samoa," Taylor said.

"I can understand that everybody is disappointed. I'm disappointed. The boys are disappointed.

"Maybe the occasion got to us, I'm not sure. It's difficult for me to say.

"If I knew the answers I'd be able to turn it around directly and make sure it never happens again. But we'll do everything in our power to put in a performance the country can be proud of against Samoa.

"I'm frustrated, everybody is frustrated. But we have to move on. The Ireland game is gone. We're disappointed with it, but it's gone."

One of the main criticisms of the Scotland performance was the lack of fight and aggression as they were overwhelmed by Ireland in the physical stakes.

Finn Russell acknowledges that failing, but says it is just one of several areas Scotland need to address to deliver an improved display against Samoa in Kobe on Monday.

"If we try and play and win on frustration and anger it's not going to happen," said the Racing 92 fly-half.

"We need to stick to our structure, stick to what we do and not think we're going to beat them on frustration and anger. That's not how you win international Test matches.

"We had a training session today and we're going to have to put Ireland behind us now and get on to Samoa."