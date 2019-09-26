Rugby World Cup: Ireland boss Joe Schmidt says mentally strong Jack Carty is ready for Japan

Carty came on as a substitute in Ireland's opening win over Scotland

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says Jack Carty's temperament is a huge asset to his side for Saturday's game against Japan.

Schmidt has named the Connacht fly-half in his starting team for their second World Cup match after Johnny Sexton picked up a knock against Scotland.

Carty, 27, will make his ninth international appearance having made his debut just seven months ago.

"He is very calm, he doesn't get ruffled easily," said Schmidt.

Carty's temperament is a quality that the New Zealander believes will help him deal with the raucous atmosphere that will accompany the game against the tournament hosts.

"He doesn't get distracted by an error that he might make or distracted by people trying to put pressure on him," Schmidt added.

"He stays in the zone incredibly well."

After coming off the bench for the final quarter of Ireland's resounding 27-3 win over Scotland in Yokohama, Carty was told on Tuesday that he would be starting against Japan.

The Pool A fixture will be just Carty's second international start, although he has featured in every Ireland game since his debut during the Six Nations.

Four appearances in Ireland's warm-up fixtures came about as injuries to Sexton and Joey Carbery left the door open for the Connacht man to showcase his talents, something that he did in a man-of-the-match display against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Carbery's World Cup hopes had looked bleak after his injury against Italy

Carbery, seen as Sexton's chief understudy, will take his place on the bench having recovered from an ankle injury that threatened to derail his entire tournament when he was carted off the pitch against Italy on 10 August.

Carty's fine performance against Wales helped to dampen fears that Ireland would go into the tournament with just two undercooked fly-halves.

"There is a lot of confidence (in Carty) not just from the coaching staff but from the players as well," said Schmidt.

"The spectrum of skills that he brings, his angle kicking game for us to get out of our 22 was super at the weekend."

Sexton's injury, a thigh niggle, is not expected to keep him out of action beyond this week, with Schmidt adding that the 2018 World Rugby player of the year could have featured against Japan.

"We thought about bringing him off the bench and giving us security from the bench, but we also have a lot of time for Joey and he was fit and available for Scotland so we wanted to get him involved as well," said Schmidt.

"We just felt that bringing Joey off the bench was a good option and it means that we will take the pressure off Johnny a little bit this week."