Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys

McGrath was left out of the final Ireland World Cup squad

Summer signings Jack McGrath, Sam Carter and Matt Faddes will make their Ulster debuts in Friday's opening Pro14 match at home to Ospreys.

Wing Craig Gilroy starts for the first time in over 11 months after recovering from a back injury.

Ospreys are without 10 players who are in Japan for the World Cup, with eight in the Wales squad, Lesley Klim with Namibia and Ma'afu Fia with Tonga.

Dan Lydiate captains the Welsh side in the absence of Justin Tipuric.

Scott Williams, who did not make Wales' pool of centres at the World Cup in Japan, partners Cory Allen in midfield with back-row Dan Baker set for a competitive return after a long injury lay-off from the bench.

McGrath, who was signed by Ulster boss Dan McFarland from Leinster, starts in the front row alongside captain Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole, with Carter partnering Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

John Cooney and Billy Burns rekindle their half-back partnership that was so effective last season, with James Hume and Luke Marshall paired in the Ulster midfield.

Gilroy's return comes after a few impressive showings in pre-season, and he joins Rob Lyttle and Faddes in the back three.

Ulster: Faddes; Gilroy, Marshall, Hume, Lyttle; Burns, Cooney; McGrath, Herring (Capt), O'Toole, Treadwell, Carter, Rea, Murphy, Reidy.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Kane, O'Connor, Jones, Shanahan, Lowry, Ludik.

Ospreys: D Evans, Morgan, Williams, Allen, Giles, Price, Aubrey, R Jones, S Parry, T Botha, L Ashley, J King, D Lydiate, O Cracknell, G Evans.

Replacements: Otten, Thomas, Gajion, Cross, Baker, Morgan-Williams, Evans, Thomas-Wheeler.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

Assistant referee: Sean Gallagher (Ireland), AR2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Stefano Penne (Italy)