Scotland: Greig Laidlaw wants referee to watch Samoan high hits in World Cup pool match

Media playback is not supported on this device 'There have been a few frank discussions'

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Misaki Stadium, Kobe Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Scotland, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Greig Laidlaw was watching, and most probably wincing, when Samoa targeted Russia with reckless headshots during their Pool A game on Tuesday, incurring two yellow cards that could and, to most eyes, should have been red.

Scotland play Samoa on Monday - the scrum-half reported a healthy "niggle" in training in Kobe after the gigantic letdown against Ireland last week - and is calling on referee Pascal Gauzere to clamp down hard on any repeat of the incidents that sled to centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu'u being sin-binned for dangerous high hits on Russia's captain, Vasily Artemyev.

Lee-Lo and Matu'u are set to appear before an independent judicial committee - they would appear to have little chance of avoiding a ban for the Scotland game - while a third Samoan, the wing Ed Fidow, has already received a citing commission warning for punching a Russian opponent.

Asked if he wants Gauzere to take the ultimate step and show red cards for dangerous hits, Laidlaw said: "Absolutely. I think those tackles are being looked at. They were two clear headshots - and pretty brutal ones at that. Ultimately, you are looking for the ref to look after players.

"Were they red cards? I think they were. I don't think it's a nastiness. I know 'Motz' [Matu'u] pretty well. I played with him at Gloucester. He just likes to hit people pretty hard. They like that physical part of the game. It's just in their make-up and how they play.

"In these knock-out games, it's vitally important that we keep our discipline no matter what's happening round about us. That's discipline in our defence, in not giving away penalties, and in our attack shape. It's right across the field for 80 minutes."

Laidlaw has some dramatic history with Samoa. The first time he played against the Pacific Islanders was in Apia in 2012 and he kicked a conversion of Rob Harley's try to win the game 17-16 in the last seconds. A year later, he was in the Scotland team that lost to Samoa in a quadrangular tournament in Durban.

The one most vivid in all minds, however, is the meeting in Newcastle at the last World Cup, a game that started horrendously for Scotland - where have we heard that before? - when Samoa raced into an early lead. It was the last round in the pool and Vern Cotter's team had to win to stay in the tournament, similar to the scenario facing them on Monday.

Laidlaw's try and conversion with only seven minutes to go proved the decisive score on the most anxious afternoon. Even then, the Samoans came back and scored again before the end to set up a hairy endgame.

"Samoa are a good team, but they are a team we can score points against if we get our attack right," he said. "It is about doing the simple things very well. I remember our forwards getting on top near the end of the game in the last World Cup. We'll need our pack to really put their imprint on it for us."

Some of these games with Samoa have been high-scoring affairs, the most recent of them being the 11-try - six for Scotland and five for Samoa - contest at Murrayfield in 2017, early in Gregor Townsend's time as coach. That Test finished 44-38.

Laidlaw addressed the mood in the camp on Thursday, saying the players trained well and have communicated honestly and that they're ready to go and beat Samoa on Monday. He pointed out that they trained well before the Ireland game as well and that the end product on the pitch at the Misaki Stadium must be a whole lot better than the nonsense they delivered against Ireland in Yokohama.

"I'm not going to dress it up any other way - it's been hard," he said when asked about how difficult it's been, as one of the most senior players, to scrape everybody back up off the floor. "Were we pleased with our performance? No, far from it. Every game is a knock-out now and we need to get it right against Samoa.

"We're extremely upset. Any time we go out and pull on our jerseys, it doesn't essentially matter who's in front of us, we want to win the game and believe we can. We've shown that in the past by beating excellent teams like England, France, Australia and we've beaten Ireland before. We didn't do that at the weekend, so we're absolutely gutted.

"But it's gone. Sadly for us, we'll never play that Test match again. The 23 that get the honour of playing on Monday will have to put it right.

"There have been a few frank discussions about a few areas in our game. If we just go round in circles and be nice to each other, we're not going to win many Test matches. It's about being a man and looking each other in the eye and getting on with it."

Samoa will present a monstrous physical challenge. They may temper their brutally attritional style of rugby given their loss of discipline against Russia, but no mater how much they tone it down, they're still going to bring a particular rage to the night.

"They've got good attackers as well as being physical defenders," Laidlaw said. "They've got people who can break big defences down and we need to be collectively together in defence and present a nice blue wall in front of them."