Rugby World Cup: Italy secure bonus-point 48-7 win over Canada in Pool B

Italy's Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri made more carries (16) and beat more defenders (14) than any other player on the pitch

2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Canada Italy: (17) 48 Tries: Steyn, Budd, Negri, Penalty try, Bellini, Zani, Minozzi Cons: Allan 3, Canna Pen: Allan Canada: (0) 7 Try: Coe Con: Nelson

Italy scored seven tries as they secured a bonus-point World Cup Pool B victory against Canada in Fukuoka.

Forwards Braam Steyn and Dean Budd crossed for tries early in the first half as Italy led from the start.

Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani and Matteo Minozzi added tries in the second half and Italy were also awarded a penalty try.

Italy top the group after their biggest World Cup win, but they have yet to play South Africa or New Zealand.

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea demanded his players "execute" their chances before kick-off, and they opened up a 17-point lead at the break as they exploited Canada's shaky defence.

The North American side, who had lost their previous six matches against the Azzurri, had their chances to gain a foothold in the game but Matt Heaton spurned their best opportunity as he dropped the ball with the tryline at his mercy.

That was the first of multiple handling errors as Canada struggled to finish their openings while Italy, with the powerful Jake Polledri to the fore, maintained a clinical edge.

Andrew Coe did score a brilliant consolation try as he beat Italy full-back Minozzi to cross in the corner - but it was the impressive Minozzi who had the final say.

Aside from that missed tackle the Italy full-back, who will join Wasps after the World Cup, was brilliant in defence and attack and he scored the Azzurri's seventh try to cap off a fine performance.

Canada face defending champions New Zealand next on Wednesday, 2 October (11:15 BST), while Italy face the Springboks next on 4 October (10:45).

Teams

Italy: Minozzi; Benvenuti, Campagnaro, Hayward, Bisegni; Allan, Braley; Lovotti, Bigi, Ferrari, Sisi, Budd, Negri, Polledri, Steyn.

Replacements: Zani, Quaglio, Riccioni, Ruzza, Mbanda, Palazzani, Canna, Bellini.

Canada: Parfrey; Hassler, Lesage, Blevins, Van der Merwe; Nelson, McRorie; Buydens, Howard, Tierney, Keys, Larsen, Sheppard, Rumball, Ardron.

Replacements: Piffero, Sears-Duru, Keith, Campbell, Heaton, Mackenzie, Hearn, Coe.