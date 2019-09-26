Harlequins: Scrum-halves Dylan Munro and Lloyd Wheeldon join club

From the section

Dylan Munro has already appeared in Harlequins colours in this season's Premiership Sevens competition

Harlequins have offered scrum-halves Dylan Munro and Lloyd Wheeldon contracts to provide cover for Danny Care and Niall Saunders.

South African Munro, 19, joins Quins' academy on a two-year contract from Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

Wheeldon, 23, has agreed a short-term contract and is a serving British Army Lance Corporal.

Both played for Quins in this season's Premiership Sevens tournament, with Wheeldon scoring a try against Bristol.