Australia v Wales: Warren Gatland names unchanged team for second Rugby World Cup game

Alun Wyn Jones also has nine British and Irish Lions caps

World Cup - Pool D: Wales v Australia Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Sunday, 29 September Kick-off: 08:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales' most capped player after Warren Gatland named an unchanged side to face Australia in Tokyo.

Jones will win his 130th Wales cap to surpass the previous record of prop Gethin Jenkins.

Gatland has kept faith with the starting side that defeated Georgia 43-14 in the opening Pool D game.

Australia have made four changes to the side that beat Fiji 39-21 in their opening match.

Wales have made one change on the bench with centre Owen Watkin coming in for full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Gatland said he had considered bringing in Ross Moriarty to the back-row.

"We felt we wanted to give that team another opportunity; we thought we played pretty well in the first-half against Georgia so we felt it was not fair to drop anyone," said Gatland.

"So we were pleased with that aspect and just building on that first game with the short turnaround of six days and are really excited about Sunday night."

Wales have made one change on the bench with centre Owen Watkin coming in for full-back Leigh Halfpenny with Hadleigh Parkes having picked up a small broken bone his hand in the victory over Georgia.

"Owen has been coming off the bench for us and doing a good job," said Gatland.

"Hadleigh has a small fracture in his hand so has not taken much of a part in training this week.

"It is just to make sure we have cover there that if that hand does give him problems during the match then we can make a change."

Australia half-backs Will Genia and Bernard Foley return instead of Nic White and Christian Lealiifano.

Dane Haylett-Petty comes in at full-back while Kurtley Beale drops to the bench.

Adam Ashley-Cooper replaces the suspended Reece Hodge on the right wing to win his 120th cap.

Hodge was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle on Fiji flanker Peceli Yato.

"It was not too dissimilar to what we thought," said Gatland.

"We probably did not think Foley would start but his experience and running threat in the 22 it is something we are going to have to keep an eye on.

"With Foley there they will probably kick a bit more than they have been.

"With Beale they lose a bit of their attacking threat because he is definitely a threat for them.

"As in the past he will probably come off the bench relatively early and will be a handful for us."

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Smith, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

Australia: Haylett-Petty; Ashley-Cooper, O'Connor, Kerevi, Koroibete; Foley, Genia; Sio, Latu, Alaalatoa, Rodda, Arnold, Pocock, Naisarani, Hooper (C)

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Kepu, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, White, To'omua, Beale.