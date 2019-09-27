Rugby World Cup: Benjamin Urdapilleta replaces Nicolas Sanchez for Argentina

Urdapilleta kicked two penalties in the 23-21 defeat by France after coming on as a 57th-minute replacement

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool C: Argentina v Tonga Venue: Hanazono Stadium, Osaka Date: Saturday, 28 September Kick-off: 05:45 BST

Argentina have drafted in fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta at the expense of Nicolas Sanchez for their World Cup encounter with Tonga on Saturday.

Sanchez started the Pumas' opening defeat by France in which Argentina trailed 20-3 at half-time before rallying to lose 23-21.

Coach Mario Ledesma has made three other changes, including dropping former Worcester hooker Agustin Creevy.

Tonga have brought in James Faiva at 10 after Kurt Morath was ruled out.

The Sea Eagles record points-scorer Morath, who plays his club rugby for second-tier Doncaster Knights, suffered a tournament-ending throat injury in the 35-3 defeat by England.

Leicester's Telusa Veainu is fit again after a serious foot injury that restricted him to only six appearances for the Tigers last season and takes his place at full-back.

Argentina are on a losing streak of 10 successive Tests, with their last victory being a 23-19 victory away to Australia in September 2018.

The promotion of Urdapilleta - one of only three overseas-based players in coach Mario Ledesma's squad - gives the Castres playmaker his first international start since 2013.

Defeat for Argentina, who reached the semi-finals in 2007 and 2015, would seriously damage their hopes of making the knock-out stages.

Teams:

Argentina: Boffelli; Moroni, Orlando, De La Fuente, Carreras; Urdapilleta, Cubelli; Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya, Figallo, Petti, Lavanini, Matera, Kremer, Lezana.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Medrano, Alemanno, Ortega Desio, Ezcurra, Sanchez, Delguy

Tonga: Veainu; Lolohea, Hingano, Piutau, Halaifonua; Faiva, Takulua; Fisi'ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna, Lousi, Fifita, Kalamafoni, Kapeli, Vaipulu.

Replacements: Sakalia, Fifita, Fia, Mafi, Manu, Fukofuka, Fosita, Vuna

What they said

Argentina number eight Tomas Lezana: "It will be a crunch, without a question. Tonga is a very physical team and I think we should keep to our set-pieces and redouble our efforts on defence as well as the contact area, since the game will no doubt veer in that direction."

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu: "We don't have many players like Telusa. He is high quality and has a lot of X factor.

"He is vital, critical for us. That's why we've thrown him straight in. He is an integral part of the team. I think he will give us a spark in attack."

