Pro14: Southern Kings v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Nick Williams is the cousin of New Zealand international Sonny Bill Williams

Pro14 - Southern Kings v Cardiff Blues Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Sat, 28 Sept Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus the BBC Sport website and app.

Nick Williams will captain the Cardiff Blues in the absence of injured Ellis Jenkins in their opening game of the season against Southern Kings.

The 35-year-old is joined in the back row by Josh Turnbull and Olly Robinson, who makes his 50th Blues appearances.

Summer-signing from the Scarlets, Will Boyde, is named as a replacements as he awaits his competitive Blues debut.

Six of the Southern Kings players will be making their Pro14 debuts in a much-changed side from last season.

Jerry Sexton, JT Jackson, Howard Mnisi, Christopher Hollis, Andell Loubser and Demetri Catrakilis are all making their first appearance in the competition.

JC Astle will captain the Kings for a second season in a row and starts against visitors.

"With a longer than usual build-up to the season we have prepared really well for this weekend and are really looking forward to the challenge ahead," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"They play an exciting brand of rugby and can hurt you if the game is loose.

"We know they will come out firing on Saturday, but we have a game-plan we believe in."

New-look Kings side also include experience in Astle, Bobby de Wee and Yaw Penxe, and head coach Robbi Kempton says he is excited for the match.

"Cardiff Blues have a very experienced pack and have a lot of old heads in their backline," said Kempton.

"It will be a good test, particularly for our young players who will get their first opportunity in the Pro14.

"A good start is quite important for us, but I think what is more important is the manner in which we play."

Southern Kings: Loubster; Hollis, Mnisi, Jackson, Penxe; Catrakilis, Ungerer; Tshakweni, Van Rooyen, Scholtz, Sexton, Astle (capt), Burger, De Wee, Badiyana

Replacements: Du Toit, Vos, De Klerk, Fortuin, Louw, Allderman, Pretorius, Sithole

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; Harries, G Smith, Halaholo, Summerhill: J Evans, L Williams; Thyer, Belcher, Arhip, S Davies, Thornton, Turnbull, Robinson, N Williams (capt)

Replacements: Dacey, Domachowski, Andrews, Lewis-Hughes, Boyde, L Jones, Tovey, Millard.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Assistant referees: Divan Uys (SARU), Paul Mente (SARU).

TMO: Christie Du Preez (SARU).