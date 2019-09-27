Pro14: Munster v Dragons (Sat)

Tyler Bleyendaal (centre) is named at centre for Munster for the Pro14 opener

Pro14: Munster v Dragons Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sat, 28 Sept Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary online, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Munster have named Tyler Bleyendaal at centre for Saturday's Pro14 opener against Dragons at Thomond Park.

Bleyendaal's normally plays at fly-half but JJ Hanrahan starts at number 10 while flanker Tommy O'Donnell is picked after missing on World Cup selection.

Prop Leon Brown is among the Wales players named in the Dragons team.

Sam Davies and Owen Jenkins will make their Dragons Pro14 debuts while Ashton Hewitt will play his first game in the competition since April 2018.

Hewitt has been out of action since then because of a shoulder injury.

Davies - who last season amassed 153 points in the league for Ospreys - is joined at half-back by fellow Wales international Rhodri Williams, who will captain Dragons.

Billy Holland will captain Munster while other Ireland internationals starting for Johann van Graan's side include Darren Sweetnam, Rory Scannell, Stephen Archer and Jack O'Donoghue.

Academy players Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Jack O'Sullivan and Liam Coombes are named in Munster's replacements who also include Ireland international James Cronin, out of action since last November because of a knee injury.

Munster: Haley; Sweetnam, Scannell, Bleyendaal, Daly; Hanrahan, McCarthy; Loughman, O'Byrne, Archer; Wycherley, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, O'Donnell, Botha.

Replacements: Barron, Cronin, Knox, O'Shea, Cloete, Mathewson, Coombes, O'Sullivan.

Dragons: J Williams; Hewitt, Warren, Dixon, Jenkins; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Harris, Hibbard, Brown, Davies, Screech, Taylor, Griffiths, Evans

Replacements: Shipp, Bevington, Fairbrother, M Williams, Basham, Knoyle, Botica, Morgan.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (IRFU), Fin Brown (SRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)