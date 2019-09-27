Richmond will return stronger after 101-point loss to Harlequins - Vicki Jackson

Jackson will play 10 outside 17-year-old scrum-half Freya Aucken against Saracens

Richmond fly-half Vicki Jackson says that her team will take inspiration from last weekend's 101-0 thrashing by Harlequins as they take on Premier 15s champions Saracens on Sunday.

"The Harlequins result is a starting point. I think it's a benchmark of what we can go out on to the pitch and do in terms of our own rugby," said Jackson.

"We know that all we need to do is do things better this week."

Elsewhere this weekend, Bristol Bears host Loughborough Lightning.

Harlequins travel to Worcester after their mammoth win, while Gloucester-Hartpury and Wasps FC - both also winners on the season's opening weekend - meet.

Jackson says she will not judge her side's success by the scoreline alone at Allianz Park.

"It's all about our own gradual improvement week on week," she added.

"It's all about focusing on ourselves as a team. Are we still enjoying it? Are people having a good time here? Are our players getting stronger, faster and fitter? Are we doing the critical elements of the game better each week?

"As long as all those boxes are being ticked then, personally, I'm happy."

Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures

Saturday 28 September

Bristol Bears Women v Loughborough Lightning (12:00 BST)

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks v Firwood Waterloo Ladies (13:00 BST)

Worcester Warriors Women v Harlequins Women (14:00 BST)

Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC v Wasps FC Ladies (16:00 BST)

Sunday 29 September

Saracens Women v Richmond FC (13:30 BST)