The Rugby World Cup's stars at play

Photo shoot
The Rugby World Cup is a serious business - but the pre-tournament photo sessions allowed for some light-hearted moments. To mark the tournament's first rest day, here is a selection of the horseplay if front of the camera...
Ardie Savea
New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea adopts the thinker's pose
Joe Marler
England prop Joe Marler is all snarl and and facial hair
Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley Cooper
Australia's Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley Cooper share a frame
Justin Tipuric of Wales
Wales' Justin Tipuric shows off his skills
Chris Farrell
Ireland centre Chris Farrell enjoys his time in front of the camera
Sam Johnston
Scotland's Sam Johnson lets out his best Braveheart roar
Makazole Mapimpi
Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi needs a bigger shirt
Fumiaki Tanaka
Japan's Fumiaki Tanaka with a twist on a boy scout salute
Sergio Parisse
The lesser-spotted smile of Italy captain Sergio Parisse
AJ Alatimu
Samoa's AJ Alatimu hopes to handing out a few losses to the opposition
Benjamin Urdapilleta
Argentina fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta looks like he forgot to pack his toothbrush
Bapiste Serin
France scrum-half Bapiste Serin cuddles up to a ball he will be seeing a lot of over the next five weeks
Manasa Saulo
Fiji's Manasa Saulo and his extraordinarily long tongue
Lasha Malaguradze
Georgia's Lasha Malaguradze sharpens his tea strainer
James Faiva
Tonga's James Faiva looks like he is relishing the action
Andres Vilaseca, Juan Diego Ormaechea and Guillermo Pujadas
Uruguay trio Andres Vilaseca, Juan Diego Ormaechea and Guillermo Pujadas break through before their side's breakthrough win over Fiji in their opening match

