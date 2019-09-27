The Rugby World Cup's stars at play 27 Sep From the section Rugby Union Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/49854921 Read more about sharing. The Rugby World Cup is a serious business - but the pre-tournament photo sessions allowed for some light-hearted moments. To mark the tournament's first rest day, here is a selection of the horseplay if front of the camera... New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea adopts the thinker's pose England prop Joe Marler is all snarl and and facial hair Australia's Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley Cooper share a frame Wales' Justin Tipuric shows off his skills Ireland centre Chris Farrell enjoys his time in front of the camera Scotland's Sam Johnson lets out his best Braveheart roar Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi needs a bigger shirt Japan's Fumiaki Tanaka with a twist on a boy scout salute The lesser-spotted smile of Italy captain Sergio Parisse Samoa's AJ Alatimu hopes to handing out a few losses to the opposition Argentina fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta looks like he forgot to pack his toothbrush France scrum-half Bapiste Serin cuddles up to a ball he will be seeing a lot of over the next five weeks Fiji's Manasa Saulo and his extraordinarily long tongue Georgia's Lasha Malaguradze sharpens his tea strainer Tonga's James Faiva looks like he is relishing the action Uruguay trio Andres Vilaseca, Juan Diego Ormaechea and Guillermo Pujadas break through before their side's breakthrough win over Fiji in their opening match