Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia will not appeal against Reece Hodge ban

Australia wing Reece Hodge remained on the field to score his side's second try in their win over Fiji in Sapporo

Coach Michael Cheika has confirmed Australia will not appeal against Reece Hodge's three-match ban.

The wing was suspended for a dangerous challenge on Fiji flanker Peceli Yato in Australia's 39-21 win last Saturday.

Hodge will miss the Wallabies' remaining World Cup Pool D games against Wales, Uruguay and Georgia.

"We have deliberated with our QC and legal minds around Australia and we have come to the conclusion that we won't be appealing," said Cheika.

Hodge was not penalised during the match but was cited afterwards and said in the disciplinary hearing he had no effective knowledge of World Rugby's new guidance on high tackles.

Cheika still did not believe it was a red card offence but did not want to risk any further suspension at another hearing.

"If they can't see that tackle does not reach the red card threshold on first view, I worry a little about going back there and getting more," said Cheika.

"It was a bit of as show of force I suppose. After speaking with Reece we decided not to do it."

Cheika does not believe the controversy will affect Australia in their preparations for Sunday's Pool D match against Wales in Tokyo.

"From the second it happened and we knew he was going to be cited, we sat down with the guys and said it would not distract us from what we need to do," said Cheika.

"We don't think we have been dogged down by it too much and trained hard.

"We are not going to let it bother us."