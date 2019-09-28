Edinburgh 50-15 Zebre: Hosts score seven tries in rout

From the section

Edinburgh defeated Zebre comfortably at Murrayfield

Pro 14: Edinburgh 50-15 Zebre Edinburgh: (31) 50 Tries: McKenzie, Bennett (3), Groom, Scott, Farndale Pens: Van der Walt Cons: Van der Walt (5), Hickey Zebre: (8) 15 Tries: Licata, Mori Pens: Brummer Cons: Brummer

Edinburgh Rugby ran in seven tries as they gained a bonus-point win over Zebre at Murrayfield.

Mark Bennett had a hat-trick in a comfortable win for Richard Cockerhill's side.

The hosts crossed the line four times in the first half, and Edinburgh's momentum continued into the second 40 minutes.

Zebre's bright note though was 18-year-old debutant Federico Mori grabbing a try on his debut.