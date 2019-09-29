Rugby World Cup 2019: Scots must focus on win rather than chase bonus - McInally

Stuart McInally will again lead Scotland out for a must-win match in Kobe

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Misaki Stadium, Kobe Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Scotland, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Stuart McInally warns Scotland could "get into a bit of trouble" if they go chasing a try bonus-point against Samoa.

Japan's shock win over Ireland has blown World Cup Pool A wide open, with the Scots potentially needing bonus-points wins in each of their three remaining matches to progress.

But McInally says it does not alter their approach to Monday's match.

"We obviously watched the Japan game and we've done the numbers," he said.

"We know the implications and what it could mean for us. But we just have to go out and win the game first and foremost.

"In my experience if you start chasing anything else before the game starts then you can get into a bit of trouble.

"So we'll go out, try to win the game and if we're in a position in the last 20 minutes to go for that bonus point then of course we're aware of what we have to do."

McInally says that while Japan's win may not have been helpful from a Scottish perspective, seeing the home side produce such a seismic result has energised the tournament and the host nation.

"I was very impressed by the Japanese side," said the Edinburgh hooker.

"I thought they played exceptionally well and deserved to win. They played very fast, they were very direct, and they looked after the ball well. I feel they defended very well as well, and when you play like they did I'm not surprised that they won.

"It was obviously a disappointing result for Scotland but it was great to see what it did for Japan, and to see how much it means to the country as a whole as obviously they've put a lot into the World Cup."