England: Piers Francis cleared to play after high tackle

Piers Francis
Piers Francis (right) tackled Will Hooley in England's match against the USA on Thursday

England back Piers Francis has been cleared to play after a disciplinary panel decided not to uphold his citing for a red card after a high tackle.

Francis made the tackle on United States full-back Will Hooley during England's 45-7 win on Thursday.

The panel said the tackle ought to have resulted in a yellow card on-field and did not meet the red card threshold.

US flanker John Quill was sent off for a high tackle on England's Owen Farrell late in the match.

Australia's Reece Hodge and Rey Lee-Lo of Samoa received three-match bans after being cited for high tackles.

High tackles are under heavy scrutiny at the World Cup, after World Rugby introduced new guidance to reduce head injuries.

The high-tackle framework was announced after a World Rugby study found tacklers were four times as likely to sustain a head injury if their tackle was high.

Quill became the first US player to be sent off at a Rugby World Cup for his dangerous tackle on Farrell in Kobe and has been banned for three weeks.

Graphic advertising that BBC Radio 5 Live will have live commentary of every match at the Rugby World Cup

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the 2019 World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured