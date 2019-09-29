England: Piers Francis cleared to play after high tackle
England back Piers Francis has been cleared to play after a disciplinary panel decided not to uphold his citing for a red card after a high tackle.
Francis made the tackle on United States full-back Will Hooley during England's 45-7 win on Thursday.
The panel said the tackle ought to have resulted in a yellow card on-field and did not meet the red card threshold.
US flanker John Quill was sent off for a high tackle on England's Owen Farrell late in the match.
Australia's Reece Hodge and Rey Lee-Lo of Samoa received three-match bans after being cited for high tackles.
High tackles are under heavy scrutiny at the World Cup, after World Rugby introduced new guidance to reduce head injuries.
The high-tackle framework was announced after a World Rugby study found tacklers were four times as likely to sustain a head injury if their tackle was high.
Quill became the first US player to be sent off at a Rugby World Cup for his dangerous tackle on Farrell in Kobe and has been banned for three weeks.