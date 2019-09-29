Gloucester: Corne Fourie joins Cherry and Whites as cover in front row

Corne Fourie has made 64 appearances in Super Rugby

Gloucester have signed South African loose-head prop Corne Fourie from Super Rugby side Stormers.

The 31-year-old, who can also play at hooker, joins the Cherry and Whites to help cover injuries and World Cup absences in their front row.

Fourie has significant experience in Super Rugby for Blue Bulls, Lions and Pumas as well as Stormers.

"He will fit in quickly as there are a number of his former team-mates here," director of rugby David Humphreys said.