Premier 15s: Harlequins, Saracens and Gloucester keep 100% records

Harlequins finished runners-up to Saracens in the Premier 15s last season

Harlequins followed up their mauling of Richmond with a 48-7 win over Worcester to remain top of the Premier 15s table.

Saracens beat Richmond 46-0 to go second, while third-placed Gloucester-Hartpury also maintained their perfect start with a 22-19 victory over Wasps.

Elsewhere, Darlington Mowden Park Sharks cruised past Firwood Waterloo 46-26 and Bristol Bears beat Loughborough Lightning 27-10.

Quins host Gloucester next week while Sarries travel to Loughborough.

Women's Rugby correspondent Adam Zoltie at Sixways for Worcester v Harlequins

After scoring over a century of points against Richmond last week, many in Worcester were apprehensive about Harlequins' visit to Sixways to face last season's basement side, Warriors Women.

However, whether it was the long journey up the M40 or the raft of changes that Karen Findlay and Gary Street made, the away team did not start with as much intensity as they did on the opening day when they put Richmond to the sword.

The game was scrappy from the off, with both sides guilty of glaring handling errors. The fact that Quins - famed for their strength and aggression at the set-piece - were struggling in the scrum set alarm bells ringing and changes were rung almost instantly.

Although the conditions did not help, the visitors eventually found their rhythm and tries from forwards Fiona Fletcher, Giada Franco and Amy Cokayne were book-ended by more dynamic scores from their backs - notably a stunning solo effort from Emily Scott.

To their credit, Warriors Women were defiant and resolute in defence, and Jade Shekkell's try was well executed. But by that stage the damage had already been done as they went down 48-7.

Defending champions Saracens had to wait until Sunday to respond to the league leaders, and they did so emphatically with another demolition of Richmond, who are yet to score a point this season.

Sarries opened the score in the third minute with a penalty try before Mackenzie Carson, who scored her first club try, and Lotte Clapp handed the hosts a 21-0 lead at half-time.

Clapp and Carson scored again after the interval as Hannah Botterman, Sonia Green and Georgie Lingham completed the eight-try, 46-0 rout to move Sarries level on points with Quins.

It was a frantic start at Hartpury College as Gloucester raced into a fourth-minute lead through Connie Powell, before Tova Derk levelled for Wasps three minutes later.

Gloucester regained the lead with a try from Kelly Smith but Wasps drew level once more when Sarah Mitchelson crossed on the stroke of half-time for the visitors.

Bethan Lewis scored after the interval, but Wasps then took the lead after Abigail Dow's try was converted before Shona Powell-Hughes struck the decisive blow for Gloucester, who ran out 22-19 winners.

Sarah Bern got Bristol off to a fast start in their 27-10 win before Elinor Snowsill added three points from the tee, but Emily Scarratt reduced the deficit for Loughborough.

Bern added a second try moments later, before Lauren Smyth scored her first try for the club, and Snowsill crossed for the hosts.

Linzi Taylor, Igemi Ekoku, Heather Kerr scored early tries as Darlington Mowden Park won 'The Battle of the North' against Firwood Waterloo 46-26.

The hosts were then pegged back as Carys Hall and Bethan Davies crossed for Firwood, before Lois Brown opened up an eight-point lead at the interval.

Ekoku and Nikita Frere exchanged tries after the break but Sophie Shams, Orla McCallion a third by Ekoku saw Darlington cruise to victory.