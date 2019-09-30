Ireland: Jack Carty can be 'very proud' of Japan display - Johnny Sexton

Carty replaced Sexton in the Ireland team against Japan

Jack Carty can be "very proud" of his display in Ireland's defeat by Japan, fellow fly-half Johnny Sexton has said.

Connacht's Carty was making just his second international start and played a key role in both of Ireland's tries before cracks in his game appeared.

Sexton, 33, remains Ireland's clear first-choice number 10 and is likely to return to the starting line-up against Russia having recovered from injury.

"I thought he did some really good things in the the game," said Sexton.

"A couple of times he found some really good space in the back-field and just didn't get that bounce that would have made it a brilliant kick as opposed to a good kick."

After 22 minutes in Shizuoka, Carty was putting in the type of performance that would most likely have forced head coach Joe Schmidt into reviewing the perceived pecking order of his fly-halves.

Sexton hopes to return for Ireland against Russia

His willingness to take calculated risks with his kicks from hand had paid off twice for Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney to cross, while his decision to forego an easy three points in an attempt to find Keith Earls with a quick cross-field kick put to bed any idea that he would be overwhelmed by the occasion.

However, as Japan gained the upper hand on the contest, Carty's performance dipped as his kicking lost accuracy and Japanese runners began targeting his channel to make inroads going forward.

"Out-half can be a tough place sometimes," said Sexton, who missed the Japan game with a thigh strain.

"He can hold his head up high. He threw everything into it.

"(But) we're in competition ultimately, I want to try and get back that number 10 jersey."

The sooner the better for Ireland's next assignment

The result has thrown Pool A wide open, with Ireland knowing a bonus-point win over Russia in Kobe on Thursday is crucial in order to reignite their quarter-final credentials.

Ireland's need for points is also likely to have affected Schmidt's desire to rest some of his key men for the upcoming game, Ireland's third in 11 days.

"A five-day turnaround is probably a good thing this week," said Sexton.

"Guys want to get on the pitch as soon as possible. Sometimes it can be tough but other times you can get into a rhythm and a routine, and the games can kind of work out in your favour."

Scotland and Samoa meet in Kobe on Monday, with Samoa having secured a bonus-point win in their opening game.

Meanwhile, Scotland know that anything other than a win will all-but end their aspirations of reaching the knock-out stages.