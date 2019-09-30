Barrett brothers Beauden, Scott and Jordie start for New Zealand against Canada

Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett will be only the second trio of siblings to start together at a World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Barrett brothers Beauden, Scott and Jordie will be the first sibling trio to start in a World Cup for New Zealand when they face Canada on Wednesday.

It will be only the second time three brothers have started a World Cup game, after Tonga's Fe'ao, Elisi and Manu Vunipola against Scotland in 1995.

Coach Steve Hansen makes a number of changes to the side that beat South Africa, with starts for centre Sonny Bill Williams and wing Rieko Ioane.

Jack Goodhue also comes in at centre.

It is Ioane's first inclusion since the All Blacks' 47-26 defeat by Australia in Perth in August, with utility back Jordie Barrett starting on the opposite wing.

Hansen has opted to stick with two-time World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett at full-back and Richie Mo'unga at fly-half.

"Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group," said Hansen.

The three-time champions opened their campaign with a 23-13 win over the Springboks and play Canada on Wednesday before facing Namibia on Sunday.

"With two games four days apart, it's obvious that we need to use our whole squad," added Hansen.

"While there's a huge amount of energy and excitement among the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards."

New Zealand: B Barrett; J Barrett, Goodhue, Williams, Ioane; Mo'unga, Perenara; Moli, Coltman, Ta'avao, Tuipulotu, S Barrett, Frizell, Todd, Read (c).

Replacements: Taylor, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Savea, Weber, Crotty, Smith.