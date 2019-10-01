Rugby World Cup: France seek to copy England's approach against USA

Louis Picamoles will captain France for the first time on Wednesday

France will look to emulate England's physical approach against the United States when they face Gary Gold's side in the World Cup on Wednesday, says Les Bleus coach Jacques Brunel.

England scored seven tries to beat the US 45-7 on Thursday and top of Group C.

France are third after a narrow opening win over Argentina and Brunel has made 12 changes for the game in Fukuoka.

"We're wary of this American side because of the physical qualities they're developing," he said.

"The English did a good job of dominating them. We hope to do the same."

France have just four days to recover after the match against the US before they face Tonga in Kumamoto on Sunday.

They then play England in their final match on 12 October in a game expected to decide the winner of the pool.

Brunel denied his changes to play the US - which include leaving out fly-half Romain Ntamack and scrum-half Antoine Dupont while recalling Camille Lopez and Maxime Machenaud - give clues as to who will be in their starting XV against England.

"We did not think about the composition against England," the 65-year-old said.

US coach Gold has made five changes to the side that lost to Eddie Jones' men, largely due to injury or suspension.

John Quill is suspended after being sent off for a shoulder charge on Owen Farrell and is replaced by Hanco Germishuy.

Bryce Campbell, Mike Teo, Eric Fry come in for injured trio Paul Lasike, Will Hooley and David Ainu'u.

France: Ramos; Raka, Guitoune, Fickou, Huget; Lopez, Machenaud; Baille, Chat, Setiano; Le Roux, Gabrillagues; Iturria; Camara, Picamoles (capt),

Replacements: Guirado, Poirot, Slimani, Vahaamahina, Alldritt, Serin, Ntamack, Medard.

USA: Teo; Scully (capt), Brache, Campbell, Iosefo; MacGinty, Davies; Fry, Taufetee, Lamositele; Brakeley, Civetta; Lamborn Germishuys, Hanco, Dolan

Replacements: Fawsitt, Kilifi, Mullen, Peterson, Pinkelman, De Haas, Magie, Palamo