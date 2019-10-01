David Ribbans: Northampton Saints lock extends stay at Franklin's Gardens

From the section

David Ribbans has scored seven tries in 47 games for Northampton

David Ribbans has signed a new deal with Northampton Saints, extending his stay at Franklin's Gardens until 2022.

The 24-year-old lock joined Saints in January 2017 and has gone on to make 47 appearances for the club.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd described Ribbans as one of Saints' most "consistent performers last seasons".

"We're extremely keen to continue nurturing our young," Boyd added. "I'm confident he will continue to prove himself a key player."

Meanwhile, 29-year-old loosehead prop Will Davis has rejoined Championship side Ealing Trailfinders on a season-long loan.