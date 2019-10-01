Shaun Venter: Ospreys sign Cheetahs scrum-half

Shaun Venter is a specialist scrum-half who can also play at centre, wing or full-back

Ospreys have signed South African scrum-half Shaun Venter on a two-year deal from Cheetahs.

The 32-year-old, who can also play along the backline, has represented South Africa Sevens and South Africa Barbarians.

Venter's signing has been delayed by gaining international clearance.

"Having completed the deal in July, it's been an extremely frustrating wait for both Shaun and the club," Ospreys general manager Dan Griffiths said.

"He has, however, been a quality performer in both Pro14 and Super Rugby and we are delighted to finally add him to the squad.

"With Aled Davies away on international duty [with Wales at the World Cup], Shaun brings experience and leadership in a key position.

"Not only will he to add to team performance, but also support the development of the exciting young talent we have at scrum-half."

Ospreys lost their opening Pro14 game at Ulster last weekend and face another tricky trip to Leinster on Friday, with Venter possibly set to make his debut.