Ireland: Andy Farrell says Japan loss can motivate side for rest of World Cup

Andy Farrell (right) will take over as Ireland coach from Joe Schmidt after the World Cup

Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Russia Venue: Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & Radio Ulster, plus live text on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell has called on the side to use their shock defeat by Japan as motivation for the rest of their World Cup campaign.

Despite the loss, Ireland will secure a quarter-final spot with bonus-point wins against Russia on Thursday and Samoa on 12 October.

"I think a setback, you can use it in the right manner," said Farrell.

"They're not ideal but if you use them to your advantage they can be powerful."

Just five days after the stunning result in Shizuoka, Ireland have an opportunity to get their campaign back on track at Kobe's indoor Misaki Stadium.

Japan are in pole position in Pool A with nine points from two games, with second-placed Ireland sitting one point ahead of Scotland and Samoa.

Farrell was in England's World Cup squad in 2007 when they recovered from an early hammering by South Africa to reach the final

Farrell recalls England's 2007 World Cup recovery

On Wednesday, Farrell, who will take over as head coach from Joe Schmidt after the tournament, insisted that Ireland's World Cup aspirations were not over despite the desperately disappointing loss.

"You can look at the last three World Cups, South Africa losing to Japan (in 2015) and losing in the semi-final 20-18," said the former England assistant coach.

"In 2011, France seemed to be disarray throughout that competition and there's a debate on whether they should have won or not in the final.

"In 2007 I was part of the England squad that got a thrashing off South Africa. There was a bit of turmoil within that camp and they managed to get to the final and (there was) a debatable try that was disallowed."

Earlier this week fly-half Johnny Sexton, who will captain Ireland on Thursday, said that the short turnaround plays in Ireland's favour as it gives them a chance to reassume control of their campaign quickly.

Since arriving in Kobe on Sunday, players and coaches have been keen to highlight the honest assessment of what went wrong in Japan and the unity of the team amid a week where they have come in for considerable criticism.

"After a few days of understanding the reasons why (we lost), we are in good spirits," said Farrell.

"Back on track and ready to prove a point."

Aki backs Irish to 'step up'

Schmidt has made 11 changes for the Russia game, with Garry Ringrose named to start at outside centre again having played 80 minutes in both of Ireland's opening fixtures.

Bundee Aki returns to join the Leinster man in midfield after being withdrawn in the first half of the opening game against Scotland having failed a Head Injury Assessment.

Given the nature of the last result, there is little that Ireland can do against Russia that will restore confidence levels among supporters to the level that it was before the Japan match, however Aki is confident the side will move their campaign forward on Thursday.

"What I've noticed about this team (is that) we grow together as a group," he said.

"As a team we always focus on ourselves.

"When the pressure is on and everyone is talking us down, everyone steps up."