Rugby World Cup: South Africa will be nervous for must-win Italy match, says Erasmus

South Africa scored nine tries to beat Namibia in their second game of the World Cup after losing their opener to New Zealand

South Africa will be nervous when they play their must win World Cup game against Italy on Friday, coach Rassie Erasmus has said.

The Springboks are third in Pool B behind Italy and New Zealand, with the top two reaching the knockout stage.

South Africa have won 13 of 14 matches against The Azzurri but did lose to them as recently as 2016.

"We've been preparing for 20 or 21 Test matches and it is do or die now," Erasmus said.

"The players feel it. I can't sit here and tell you that we don't have a few butterflies, because we've lost to Italy in the last three years.

"They [Italy] will be really up for this game because they won't believe they can beat the All Blacks, but they will believe they can beat the Springboks."

South Africa, who were one of the pre-tournament favourites, have made three changes to their pack from their defeat by New Zealand in their opening game.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, prop Tendai Mtawarira and lock Lood de Jager keep their places after strong performances against Namibia on Saturday.

Italy have recalled veteran Sergio Parisse at number eight, who will become the second-most-capped player in Tests.

The 36-year-old will win his 142nd cap, overtaking Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll, meaning only former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw will have more with 148.

They have maximum points so far after bonus-point wins against Canada and Namibia and play New Zealand after meeting the Springboks.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea said "the pressure is firmly on South Africa" on Friday.

"They are expected to win the World Cup," he said.

"If you don't front up physically against them, you've already lost the match. You must take them on in the forwards. We must treat it like the last match we'll ever play."

Teams

South Africa: Le Roux, Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Mtawarira, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, De Jager; Kolisi, Du Toit, Vermeulen

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Snyman, Mostert, Louw, Jantjies, Steyn

Italy: Minozzi; Benvenuti, Morisi, Hayward, Campagnaro; Allan, Tebaldi; Lovotti, Bigi, Ferrari; Sisi, Budd; Steyn; Polledri, Parisse (capt)

Replacements: Zani, Quaglio, Riccioni, Zanni, Ruzza, Negri, Braley, Canna

Match stats