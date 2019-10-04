Pro14: Ruan Pienaar set for emotional reunion with Ulster

Ruan Pienaar was twice included in the Pro12 team of the year during a successful seven-year spell at Ulster

Two and a half years on from leaving the club with whom he carved an indelible legacy, Ruan Pienaar is back among his own.

Born and bred in Bloemfontein, this season he has returned home to the Free State and just two games into his Pro14 rebirth with the Cheetahs, must face Ulster - his rugby family.

There will be a genuine warmth in the hugs when Pienaar, now 35, meets friends and ex-team mates ahead of Saturday's game.

Having made 141 appearances and scored 877 points in a magnificent seven years in Belfast he was revered and loved at Ulster, even after an IRFU diktat forced him to seek employment elsewhere.

A two-year stint with Top 14 French side Montpellier ended prematurely following the tragic death of his sister in a car crash in South Africa in February.

After spending some time with his wife and children back in Belfast, which led to speculation he may rejoin the Ulster set-up in either a playing or coaching capacity, he joined the Cheetahs in July on a two-year deal.

After an emotional departure from Ulster, Ruan Pienaar joined Top 14 French side Montpellier

Meeting up with his Ulster friends again will no doubt be special but when the talking stops, Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel , senses the danger of a man in form.

"I think his form has been good, he's obviously a danger and something we've spoken about in review and preview as you can imagine," said Peel.

"I wasn't here when he was here (at Ulster) but I know the guys are friendly with him and are looking forward to playing against him, as I'm sure he's looking forward to playing against Ulster.

"There's plenty of other dangers in that team to be fair, with their form in the Currie Cup and also in the first round of the Pro14.

"He has gone back to the Cheetahs and he's been in good form.

"His Currie Cup form has been good, he was in good form last week against Glasgow and he still a very dangerous player if you go by the weekend."

Maturing well

Peel, a 38-year-old former Wales scrum-half, once played against Ulster and Pienaar when lining out for the Scarlets and he marvels at how well Pienaar is playing so late in his career.

"His body has been a massive help to him, he's not had too many injuries, but he's obviously got a competitive streak in him and he is playing well."

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns is another man in form.

He was superb in the bonus-point win over the Ospreys last Friday night and in his second year at the club, looks like a player who is enjoying a more established status in the team. Facing Pienaar will be another box ticked.

"I don't know Ruan personally but I watched Ulster a lot when he was here and he was an incredible player.

"We'll definitely have to mark his card this week. I know a few of the guys are looking forward to going back and catching up with him, he was here a long time, and has some good friends here."