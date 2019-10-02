Judgement Day VIII set for April 2020 at Principality Stadium

At Judegment Day VII the Dragons beat Scarlets before Ospreys defeated Cardiff Blues

Judgement Day VIII will see Ospreys play the Dragons and the Scarlets take on Cardiff Blues at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 18 April.

For the first time at a Judgement Day, both west Wales regions are the acting home teams for the Pro14 double-header.

Ospreys against Dragons kicks off at 15:00 BST, before the Scarlets play Cardiff Blues at 17:15.

"The event showcases the best of Welsh rugby at one venue and is fascinating," said WRU chairman Gareth Davies.

"Judgement Day is not only a showpiece event for the Guinness Pro14, but it is also an annual celebration of the domestic game in Wales."