Wales v Fiji: Test your knowledge ahead of the Pool D World Cup clash
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
|Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji
|Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST
|Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Are you a die-hard aficionado who never misses a Pro14 match or casual TV punter who only switches on for the Six Nations and the World Cup?
Put yourself to the test as we look ahead to the Pool D match between unbeaten Wales and Fiji in Pool D.
And beware . . . as Wales found out to their cost in 2007, it is not always plain sailing and the bookmakers are occasionally wrong.
So crouch, touch, set . . .