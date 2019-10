England: Red Roses award five new players central contracts for 2019-20

From the section

Emily Scott (centre) played for England against Scotland in 2017

England Women have awarded central contracts to five new players for the 2019-20 season.

Bristol's Amber Reed, Saracens' Bryony Cleall, Wasps' Claudia MacDonald and Harlequins pair Emily Scott and Amy Cokayne are among the 28 players.

Reed returned to the England fold against the Barbarians in June after missing the majority of last season through injury.

The full-time professional deals will run for the season, until August 2020.

Squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women), Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women), Bryony Cleall (Saracens Women), Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins Women/RAF), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Women), Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Cath O' Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens Women), Abbie Scott (Harlequins Women)

Backs: Jess Breach (Harlequins Women), Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Claudia Macdonald (Wasps FC Ladies), Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women), Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), Emily Scott (Harlequins Women), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors Women), Lagi Tuima (Harlequins Women)