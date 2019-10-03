Wales Women name 14 uncapped players for autumn series

Rachel Taylor (left) will coach Barbarians and Liza Burgess (right) will be in charge of Crawshay's when they take on Rowland Phillips' Wales women's side in November

Coach Rowland Phillips has named 14 uncapped players in a Wales Women's squad of 34 for the five-match autumn series culminating in a game against Barbarians in Cardiff on 31 November.

Wales are away to Spain, Ireland, Scotland and home to Crawshay's XV.

"We are already qualified for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup and our key aim is to build a squad of young players," said Phillips.

"This autumn series is a huge opportunity to do that."

The clash with the Barbarians is part of a double-header which will see the men's team - coached for the first time by Wayne Pivac - play a Barbarians side coached by Warren Gatland at the Principality Stadium.

Wales Women autumn series squad (*denotes uncapped player)

Forwards: Alex Callender (Scarlets), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Georgia Evans* (Cardiff Blues), Abbie Fleming* (Cardiff Blues), Cerys Hale (Cardiff Blues), Sioned Harries (Scarlets), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Jordan Hopkins* (Cardiff Blues), Gwenllian Jenkins* (Scarlets), Natalia John (Ospreys), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Bethan Lewis (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Robyn Lock* (Ospreys), Carys Phillips (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC)

Backs: Keira Bevan, (Ospreys), Angharad Desmet* (Scarlets), Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Courtney Keight* (Ospreys), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Caitlin Lewis* (Scarlets), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Rebekah O'Loughlin* (Cardiff Blues), Kayleigh Powell* (Ospreys), Paige Randall* (Cardiff Blues), Catherine Richards* (Cardiff Blues), Lauren Smyth (Ospreys), Elinor Snowsill Ospreys), Niamh Terry* (Ospreys), Megan Webb* (Cardiff Blues), Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues)

Fixtures:

3 November: Spain, Madrid (11:45 GMT)

10 November: Ireland, The Bowl, UCD, Dublin (13:00 GMT)

17 November: Scotland, Glasgow (15:00 GMT)

23 November: Crawshay's, Eugene Cross Park, Ebbw Vale (14:30 GMT)

30 November: Barbarians, Principality Stadium (11.45 GMT)