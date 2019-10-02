'I had to stop a moment' - Sam Carter on Ulster debut

Sam Carter made his Pro14 debut as Ulster beat the Ospreys 38-14 at Kingspan Stadium

Sam Carter says life at Ulster is "so far, so good" after moving to Belfast from Super Rugby outfit Brumbies.

The lock made his first Pro14 appearance in Ulster's 38-14 win over Ospreys and says he was impressed by the crowd at the Kingspan Stadium.

"I lost myself a little bit then had to remind myself that I was here to play some rugby," said Carter.

"When I ran out I had to stop a couple of moments to take in the crowd."

"The atmosphere was awesome and it was good to get a win at the end of it."

Carter, who has 16 caps for his native Australia, joined Ulster after eight years at the Brumbies and says that the shift to Northern Ireland has been smooth.

"It's been an easy transition for me to learn all the systems," said the 30-year-old.

"The the guys and team have taken me in, everyone has been accommodating and very welcoming to me."

"It was the direction they were going," added Carter on his decision to move to Belfast.

"I liked the style of rugby they were playing, they have a young group of players and good coaching staff.

"For me it was all positives in where they were going and I wanted to be a part of that."

Sydney-born Carter has won 16 caps for Australia

Ulster face a double-header in South Africa against Cheetahs on 5 October and the Southern Kings on 12 October.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Carter, "The more time you spend away with the team then the more you get to know the guys.

"The Cheetahs will be tough, especially at home. They play a fast, wide and expansive style of rugby but they are also good off the set piece.

"We've recognised that and put some systems in place to try and shut that down.

"I think every game is important and every player is competing for a position.

"The players who get their opportunities now will put their mark on the season but we're just looking to compete and win as many games as we can.

"There are a few things that we need to work on as the season grows but we kept the pressure on and got a good result."