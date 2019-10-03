Rugby World Cup: South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth accused of racial abuse

Eben Etzebeth has won 81 caps for South Africa

Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Italy Venue: Shizuoka Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Friday, 4 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live text on BBC Sport website & app

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth will face Italy in the World Cup despite being accused of physical and racial abuse.

The lock, 27, faces legal proceedings over allegations he physically and racially assaulted a man at a restaurant in Langebaan in August.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will approach the Equality Court on Friday to ask it to hear what amounts to a civil case.

Etzebeth has denied any wrongdoing and remains with the South Africa squad.

Following the incident, Etzebeth said: "It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that."

South African Rugby said on Thursday its commitment as a "good corporate citizen" would see it abide by the jurisdiction of the Equality Court and also confirmed it had begun an "internal process" over the issue.

Wednesday's announcement by the SAHRC about one of South Africa's key players came two days before a crucial game for the Springboks, who must beat Italy on Friday to stay in contention for a World Cup quarter-final place.

Teams

South Africa: Le Roux, Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Mtawarira, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, De Jager; Kolisi, Du Toit, Vermeulen

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Snyman, Mostert, Louw, Jantjies, Steyn

Italy: Minozzi; Benvenuti, Morisi, Hayward, Campagnaro; Allan, Tebaldi; Lovotti, Bigi, Ferrari; Sisi, Budd; Steyn; Polledri, Parisse (capt)

Replacements: Zani, Quaglio, Riccioni, Zanni, Ruzza, Negri, Braley, Canna