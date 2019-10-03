Rugby World Cup: France make 11 changes for Tonga

Twenty-year-old fly-half Romain Ntamack returns to the France team to play Tonga

2019 Rugby World Cup: France v Tonga Venue: Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto Date: Sunday, 6 October Kick-off: 08:45 BST

Prop Jefferson Poirot will become France's third captain at the World Cup when he leads a reshuffled side against Tonga in Pool C at Kumamoto Stadium.

Poirot succeeds number eight Louis Picamoles, who stood in for benched hooker Guilhem Guirado to lead France to a 33-9 win over the United States.

Coach Jacques Brunel makes 11 changes to the side that beat the USA, with Romain Ntamack returning at fly-half.

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin starts after impressing off the bench on Wednesday.

Ntamack, 20, and Serin, 25, will be the third halfback partnership Brunel has used in Japan.

Only inside centre Sofiane Guitoune, hooker Camille Chat, lock Paul Gabrillagues and winger Alivereti Raka have been retained from the 15 that initially laboured against the United States before finishing strongly.

Brunel is expected to name the replacements on Friday.

France, who edged past Argentina in their World Cup opener, remain unbeaten in Japan and are second in Pool C behind England.

France team to face Tonga: Medard; Penaud, Vakatawa, Guitoune, Raka; Ntamack, Serin; Poirot, Chat, Slimani, Gabrillagues, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Ollivon, Alldritt