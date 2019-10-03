Rugby World Cup: Joey Carbery out of Ireland replacements for Japan game

Joey Carbery (right) joins Robbie Henshaw (left) on the sidelines for Ireland's game against Russia

Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Russia Venue: Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & Radio Ulster, plus live text on BBC Sport website & app

Joey Carbery is a late withdrawal from Ireland's replacements for Thursday's World Cup game against Japan because of ankle irritation.

Conor Murray has been drafted on to the bench because of Carbery's injury.

Carbery was out of action for several weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in the World Cup warm-up win over Italy in early August.

The Munster fly-half was set to provide scrum-half back up for Luke McGrath in Thursday's game in Kobe City.

Ireland need a bonus-point win over the Group A minnows to get the campaign back on track following the shock defeat by Japan on Saturday.

Carbery came on as a second-half replacement for Jack Carty in last Saturday's game but regular number 10 Johnny Sexton will start at fly-half in Thursday's game and also captains the Irish.