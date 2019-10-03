Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets (Fri)

Jackson starts at full-back against Scarlets after coming off the bench last weekend

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Friday, 4 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website & app

Ruaridh Jackson returns at full-back as Glasgow Warriors aim to get back on track at home to Scarlets.

Centre Stafford McDowall and lock Kiran McDonald also earn starts after last season's runners-up suffered a bruising 48-14 loss away to the Cheetahs.

Wing Tom James makes his competitive Scarlets debut following his summer move from Cardiff Blues.

Wales international James, 32, is the only change after they beat Connacht 18-10 in their opener last weekend.

Warriors are without 16 players on World Cup duty in Japan, with head coach Dave Rennie saying his side were "miles off it" in Bloemfontein.

"It was a disappointing defeat to a Cheetahs side that played very well," he said.

"We had a pretty brutal review and then the players have responded well in training. We're expecting another tough test this weekend, though, against a very good Scarlets side."

Last December, Glasgow won this fixture 29-20 at Scotstoun, despite losing Alex Allen to a first-half red card.

"It was a great win for us against Connacht and It is important now that we keep improving week by week," said Scarlets backs coach Dai Flanagan.

"We have some tough games coming up, starting against Glasgow. They are a proud side who work hard for each other, just like us."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, Steyn, Jones, McDowall, Hughes, Thomson, Frisby; Kebble, Stewart, Rae, McDonald, Swinson, Harley, Gibbins (capt), Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Allan, Nicol, Gordon, Fusaro, Dobie, Kelly, Bryce.

Scarlets: McNicholl; T James, Steff Hughes (capt), Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, M Jones, Lee, Rawlins, Cummins, Phillips, Macleod Cassiem.

Replacements: T Davies, P Price, Kruger, Helps, Davis, Blacker, O'Brien, Baldwin.