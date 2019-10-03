Jake Woolmore: Bristol Bears prop signs two-year contract extension

Jake Woolmore played in all but one of Bristol Bears' Premiership matches last season

Bristol Bears loosehead prop Jake Woolmore has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the Premiership club to 2022.

The 28-year-old joined in 2018 from Championship side Jersey Reds and made 21 league appearances last term.

"I'm delighted to commit my future to Bristol - I'm playing the best rugby of my career," Woolmore said.

"The club has huge ambitions for the next few seasons and I'm looking forward to playing my part in that."

Woolmore had a busy season with Bristol last term and appeared in all but one of their Premiership fixtures as they maintained their top-flight status.

"We're really pleased that Jake has committed his future to the club and sees his continued development at Bristol Bears," director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"At 28 years old, Jake is relatively young in front-row terms and continues to improve his all-round game, week on week."